Daryl Cagle: Shame On You, Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump is known for her sophisticated fashion choices. When she went on a recent visit to see facilities holding illegal immigrant children, she chose to wear a jacket imprinted with the words: “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?”

This led to lots of media speculation about whether she thought about the message on the jacket, whether the jacket reflected her own views on the subject of her trip, or whether it was a message to her husband, President Donald Trump, who later tweeted that it was a message about the fake news media.

And it looks like I gave Trump two left hands. Sorry about that. I get mail when I do such things.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.