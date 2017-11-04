Daryl Cagle: Tax Plan Puts Spotlight on Tax-Dependent States

The new Republican tax plan takes away the deduction for state income taxes, which will hit high-tax blue states hardest. The red states that voted for President Donald Trump are the federal welfare cases.

This cartoon features very blue California and very red Tennessee, two great examples of blue-donor and red-dependent states. I drew this one as a local cartoon for the weekly Nashville Scene when I was living in Nashville, and I updated it a bit to apply to the issue today.

Things don’t change much.

If this was an issue of fairness, the income tax should be reduced in hight-tax donor states and increased in low-tax dependent states. Of course, this is not an issue of fairness. The red states voted for Trump and now it is time for them to get some payback, at the expense of the states that voted for Hillary Clinton.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.