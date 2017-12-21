Daryl Cagle: Thank You, Firefighters
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | @dcagle
| December 21, 2017 | 12:55 p.m.
I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to the firefighters who saved my Montecito neighborhood from the Thomas Fire.
— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.
