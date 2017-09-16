Daryl Cagle: The Evolution of Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi was described as the Nelson Mandela of Burma. She won the Nobel Peace Prize and was honored around the world.

Now, as the leader of the party in charge of the government, and the de facto leader in Myanmar, she is silent while government troops slaughter, rape and burn down villages of Rohingya Muslims.

A huge influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees is streaming into Bangladesh as Burmese troops lay landmines to prevent their return to their homes.

Perhaps I was being kind to Suu Kyi by drawing her as an evil, killer pig.

