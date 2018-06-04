Daryl Cagle: The Leading Edge of Stormy Daniels

This is my first Stormy Daniels cartoon. Somehow, with President Donald Trump, I think there will be more to come.

I thought it would be a funny caricature to chop off most of her face, because it is her big, pointy chin and thin, straight lips that are distinctive. I could have done the caricature with no face at all, since her colossal boobs are all she needs for a caricature.

I’ve noticed that other cartoonists give Daniels a breast reduction in their drawings — an unusual situation for cartoonists who typically exaggerate features. I also liked the idea of a composition where the top/right half of the image is empty.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk.