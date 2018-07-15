Daryl Cagle: What’s the Big Deal About Tariffs for China?

In the crush of recent cartoons criticizing President Donald Trump for his trade war with China, I haven’t noticed any that are supportive of his tariffs.

Trump’s promises about tariffs and renegotiating more favorable trade agreements around the world were a driving force in his election. Frankly, I don’t mind the tariffs and the approach.

I consider the above to be a mildly pro-Trump cartoon.

China had all it wanted in its trade relationship with the United States; Trump’s tariffs give China new and different things it wants from America, that Trump should be willing to give up.

That’s a negotiating tactic I see all the time as an artist working with businesses, but it seems to be lost on the pundits.

And I love drawing Xi Jinping as Winnie the Pooh — I’m going to stick with that. Here’s an earlier one.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.