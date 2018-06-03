Daryl Cagle: With North Korea Summit, Who’s Wielding the Carrot and Stick?

It looks like the on-again, off-again summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is on again. President Donald Trump seems very motivated to have the meeting after canceling the meeting, leading me to draw a cartoon last month that probably didn’t get printed much.

This is an old standard, but it is fun to draw. We have a great section up on Cagle.com about Trump chasing the Nobel Peace Prize. My favorite is this one by Austrian cartoonist Marian Kamensky:

This one is also a charmer, by Steve Sack of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

