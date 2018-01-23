Daryl Cagle: Women March in Shadow of a Shutdown

This past weekend’s Women’s March would have been much bigger news if the government shutdown hadn’t dominated the news.

I think that’s disappointing. The march deserved more attention.

Any participants in future Women’s Marches are welcome to use my cartoons on their signs — just email me, ask and I’ll email you the high resolution image file. I’ll ask you to send me a photo of yourself with your sign to post on my blog.

Below is Cagle.com fan Shelly Carpenter, who did just that at the Women’s March in Seattle.

