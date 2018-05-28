Daryl Cagle: ‘Wonderful Dialogue’ on North Korea Will Have to Wait

President Donald Trump called off the planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un because of a typical, belligerent statement from North Korea.

It was probably a good move to call off the summit; now North Korea is pushing for a new summit instead of the United States being the eager one, which is probably a strategic necessity.

Unlike many in the media, I liked the letter that Trump wrote to L’il Kim, especially Trump’s line, “I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me.”

Since I’m cool with Trump’s response, I considered this to be one my my rare pro-Trump cartoons — but my drawing of Trump is unflattering so I doubt that the Trumpettes would see this cartoon as pro-Trump.

We have a “Trump Friendly Cartoons” section on the front page of CagleCartoons.com and I didn’t put this one there — there’s just too much anti-Trump flavor, even in my pro-Trump cartoons.

It has taken me a long time to develop a Trump caricature that I’m happy with. Cartoonists are still all over the map on the way they draw Trump, but the long red tie has come to be a common device among almost all of the editorial cartoonists. I love the long, red tie.

Here are some of my “summit called off” cartoon favorites that came in; this one is by Nate Beeler of The Columbus Dispatch:

This one is by Stephane Peray from Thailand:

This one is by Marian Kamensky from Austria:

This one is by Steve Sack of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

