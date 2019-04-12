District Attorney’s Office Honors Citizens for Their Courage in Aftermath of Violent Crimes

The ceremony, held to mark National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, also recognizes a journalist and former Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh

A shooting survivor and a mother who showed courage after her husband sexually abused her daughter were recognized Friday during a National Crime Victims’ Rights Week ceremony in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley led the gathering at the downtown Santa Barbara Superior Court Jury Services Building.

“Thankfully, few people know the pain and anguish of being a crime victim,” Dudley said. “Painfully, several people in this room know exactly how that feels because they are victims themselves, they are the victims' loved ones or they are the professionals who work in this field and a few select members of our media.”

Dudley presented Sara San Juan with the Citizen of Courage Award, a recognition given to someone showing strength and resilience in the aftermath of a horrific crime.

San Juan lost her 43-year-old husband, Anthony "Tony" San Juan, a father of two in Old Town Orcutt, to a fatal shooting in March 2017.

The homicide occurred after an intoxicated man was involved in multiple bar fights inside and outside of an Elmer’s bar, leading him to enter his nearby home, obtain the gun and shoot Anthony San Juan, who was not involved in the altercations with the defendant.

Jonathan Highley, 37, of Old Town Orcutt was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges. He was sentenced to 54 years to life in state prison.

Dudley said the mother showed grace and courage through the lengthy court process, and she remained a source of strength for her family, two children and the community.

In accepting the award, San Juan expressed appreciation for the support from the District Attorney’s Office and the detective involved in the case.

“This is not a situation I would ever expect myself to be in, but I’m proud and honored to be recognized in this way,” San Juan said. “I wouldn’t be standing here today, as well as I am, if it weren’t for the strength of my community, my close friends and family.”

After San Juan’s brief remarks, Dudley said: “Inspiring, right?”

Serenity Lopez also was acknowledged with the Citizen of Courage Award.

Lopez was devastated and “emotionally destroyed” after discovering that her husband had sexually abused her oldest daughter.

In the aftermath of the crime, she was forced into a homeless shelter with her three kids.

Lopez felt “broke and broken then, but today, she has successfully built a new life where she and her children are both safe and financially secure,” Dudley said, adding that Lopez exemplifies resilience and has heroically reclaimed her life.

In January, Lopez’s husband pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

“I know that this road has been long, but thank you for everyone that has done their part on helping out with my situation, as well as everyone else who has this,” Lopez told the crowd. “You are making a difference in the world.”

More than 50 people, including members of the District Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney's Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program, filled the room.

During her remarks, Dudley said that those in attendance were present to honor “the voices of victims to recognize their journey and appreciate our partners in the community who validate our collective mission, which is to protect our most vulnerable people in our community.”

The District Attorney's Office has had a victim-witness unit since 1978, Dudley said. The unit is designated by the county Board of Supervisors as “the primary, local provider for crime victim services,” she said.

“I’m proud to say that our office was one of the first agencies in California, and in fact the nation, to offer a voice to victims,” she said.

Dudley noted the importance of the work done by the agencies that help crime victims and helping survivors of crime get through what can be a painful experience.

“Every day, our crime victim advocates work to absolutely ensure the victims' views are heard, their rights defeated and that every conceivable service become available to them as they go through the arduous process of overcoming or surviving — that has been for many of them, and will remain for many of them, the worst day of their lives,” she said.

During the ceremony, former Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh was highlighted for his commitment to the Lompoc community and for his service and compassion to victims of crime.

He has led the city’s police department since September 2014. As police chief, Walsh “worked hard to fulfill his commitment of public safety, but he served his crime victims,” Dudley said, adding that he “never lost sight of their individual needs and wants.”

Walsh accepted the award on behalf of the men and women of the city’s police department.

“This is a good reminder that all of us in public safety should remember that this is why we are here — for the victims,” Walsh said.

Former Santa Maria Sun journalist Joe Payne accepted a media award for his “thorough and thoughtful” reporting on domestic violence.

“We don’t always give this award every year,” Dudley said. “We give this award when someone knocks our socks off, and that happened."

Dudley said domestic violence is often underreported because victims may feel fear for their lives and their loved ones.

“I’m grateful to the sources I had on this story, and the victims who came forward and told me their story,” Payne said. “I appreciate them giving me their voice. I’m just correlating what they told me, and I also want to commend the agencies that are represented here today that are committed to transparency.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.