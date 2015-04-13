Das Williams Announces Run for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

I would like you to be one of the first to know that I am officially announcing my candidacy to run to represent the First District of Santa Barbara County on the Board of Supervisors.

I've spent a lot of time being very thoughtful about how to best continue to serve this community after my Assembly term ends in 2016 and how to coordinate that with honoring my family, which is about to grow when my wife, Jonnie, and I welcome our first child in September. County supervisor stands out as a clear choice to continue the work we've done over the years on the City Council and in the state Assembly.

The issues that most directly affect my constituents at home have always been at the heart of the work we do together. Being a county supervisor is something I have wanted to do for a long time and it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to continue to advocate for this community. As county supervisor, I will:

» Continue to work with local water agencies on responsible and practical solutions to provide relief from the drought. While in the Assembly, I have worked closely with our local water agencies to ensure state resources are spent locally to provide relief to Santa Barbara County, which has included securing $2 million in emergency drought relief to help fund the very important Lake Cachuma pump project and the recent passage of a $1 billion emergency drought response package that includes funding for water recycling and desalination efforts as well as funding to add Santa Barbara County to the state Drought Food Assistance Program.

» Continue to improve emergency preparedness and response. I have held an annual emergency preparedness fair every year since I was elected to the Assembly to ensure my constituents get all the information and materials they need to be prepared for the next disaster. I also served on the Santa Barbara City Council and worked closely with emergency responders during the Tea and Jesusita Fires. I experienced the devastation that can be caused by the natural disasters prone to our region and am committed to make sure we are prepared for the future. Recently, I convinced CalFire to acquire helicopters that have night flying capabilities to fight fires day and night.

» Continue to expand Santa Barbara County's green economy. As the current chair of Natural Resources, I am working on some of the most important environmental policies we've seen in a decade to increase renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas pollution. I'm excited to work to implement and expand these policies at the county.

Santa Barbara County is my home. I launched my first political campaign for Santa Barbara City Council out of my condo on the Eastside, I've attended church in Montecito for many years, and I've spent my whole life surfing Rincon. I can't wait to come back home and continue to serve this amazing, special community.

I would be honored to have your continued support.

Click here for more information about my campaign.