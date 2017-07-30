Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Das Williams Backs Hal Conklin for Mayor

By Robb Korinke for Hal Conklin Campaign | July 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Das Williams, Santa Barbara County supervisor and former Democratic assembly member, has announced his support for Hal Conklin’s bid to become the next mayor of Santa Barbara.

Conklin previously served more than 17 years as a mayor and Santa Barbara City Council member. He currently serves as president of USA Green Communities.

Williams, also a former member of the City Council, praised Conklin’s commitment to the environment, and track record of community building.

“Hal Conklin is a champion of our environment, and of our community in Santa Barbara," Williams said.

"He has decades of experience bringing our residents together to tackle tough issues, and knows what it means to make Santa Barbara a national and international leader on issues like sustainability," he said.

"I look forward to working with him and proudly endorse his campaign for Mayor this November,” Williams said.

“Santa Barbara is fortunate to have leaders like Das Williams, who are so committed to our schools, our environment and our community," Conklin said.

"I am honored to have his endorsement and know that we can work closely on the issues that matter here in our city and county,” he said.

— Robb Korinke for Hal Conklin Campaign.

 
