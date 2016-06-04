Das Williams Earns ‘F’ Grade on Reason in Government Legislator Scorecard

Reason in Government, a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, has released Who Makes the Grade?, a legislator scorecard that identifies “radically centrist” and “persistently polarizing” lamakers in California.

“Radically centrist legislators are those whose votes are routinely guided by a commitment to reasoned policy consistent with Reason in Government’s core principles, which are broadly characterized as socially liberal, fiscally conservative and environmentally conscious,” explained Brian Goebel, president of Reason in Government and founder and editor-in-chief of 2040matters.com, a public policy blog dedicated to restoring the American Dream for younger Americans.

“Persistently polarizing legislators, by contrast, are those who consistently eschew these principles when voting and are thus far removed from the radical center.”

Reason in Government was founded in 2015 to address a number of intertwined issues: increasing polarization in politics, poor performance across government, public policies divorced from data, science and reason, unwarranted government intervention into private and economic lives, and a lack of concern for future generations in managing public finances.

The organization educates citizens and promotes civic engagement to improve all levels of government effectiveness and efficiency, and to preserve personal and economic liberty with an emphasis on local, state and federal policies affecting the larger Santa Barbara community.

In Who Makes the Grade?, Reason in Government looked at a broad range of public policy issues over the last four years with a focus on personal freedom and public health, environmental regulation, education,and economic opportunity.

Reason in Government selected 22 bills in these areas, developed a position with respect to each bill, and then evaluated voting records for consistency with those positions. The methodology penalized legislators for abstentions.

Playing no political or geographical favorites, Reason in Government awarded its top two grades to Assemblymen Adam Gray, D-Merced, and Devon Mathis, R-Visalia.

It graded Santa Barbara’s legislators as follows:

Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo: C

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara: F

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D- Santa Barbara: C

For more information about Reason in Government and the Reason in Government Legislator Scorecard 2016.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs of The Goddard Co. represents Reason in Government.