Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Williams Honors Veteran of the Year René Diets

By Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios for Assemblyman Das Williams | June 26, 2014 | 11:25 a.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has selected René Diets as the 2014 Veteran of the Year.

Diets was born in Indonesia in 1924 of Dutch-Indonesian parentage. He was inducted into the Royal Dutch Navy prior to Pearl Harbor and was serving at a Naval Station in Surabaya on the Island of Java.

“It is with great honor that I recognize René Diets as the 2014 Veteran of the Year,” Williams said. “He has an active mind and strong commitment to those values that made America great.”

Diets was on a ship with the other allied forces, including Americans, headed toward Australia when the ship was intercepted by Japanese Naval Forces and taken captive. As a prisoner of war, he was taken to the port in Makassar on the Island of the Celebees and then forced into labor in the port of Nagasaki, where he was kept captive until the atomic bomb was detonated.

Diets faced many challenges while he was held captive. The most serious challenges were the issue of food and the lack of calories. The basic routine was 900 calories of rice divided into three servings a day. Diets also survived cruel and unpredictable punishment from the Japanese soldiers.

“René made sacrifices so we can enjoy the freedoms we hold so close to our hearts today,” Williams said.

After the war, Diets was transferred to an American ship followed by a transfer to a Dutch Navy Base in Australia. Because of his Dutch-Indonesian ancestry, he was able to settle in Holland where he married and had three daughters.

In 1957, Diets and his family immigrated to the United States and later settled in Ojai. He became an accountant for the Thacher School and worked there for more than 20 years before retiring. Diets is also an accomplished artist and painter. Much of his retirement is spent painting the scenes that surround him in the Ojai Valley.

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 