Das Williams Lands Highly Coveted Endorsement From Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046

By Pat Dennis for Das Williams | April 22, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Underscoring his position as the clear frontrunner in the race for First District County Supervisor, former Santa Barbara City Councilmember and current State Assemblymember Das Williams has announced winning an exclusive endorsement from the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046.

“In the race for 1st District Supervisor, Das Williams is the clear choice,” said Tyler Gilliam, president of the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046. “Das fought to upgrade and optimize the 911 system to bring first responders to your door faster. He has a track record spanning almost 20 years of working to keep our communities safe.”

Continued Gilliam, “Das has the experience, know how and proven record of always fighting for Santa Barbara County families and residents that we need on the Board of Supervisors. That is why your Santa Barbara County Firefighters are strongly supporting his campaign.”

The Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046 are the latest to join a broad and diverse coalition of labor leaders, environmentalists, small business owners, local elected leaders and community leaders united behind Das Williams for Supervisor. 

Recently, Williams announced endorsements from the Tri-Counties Central Labor Council, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Doreen Farr and current First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

“It’s an honor to have our County Firefighters supporting my campaign,” said Williams. “Working to ensure that these brave men and women have the tools and resources they need to protect our families, beautiful natural environment, and keep themselves safe while doing so has always been one of my top priorities. I’m excited to have their support and can’t wait to get to work on the Board of Supervisors.”

For a full list of endorsements, visit www.daswilliams.com.

Pat Dennis represents Das Williams.

 
