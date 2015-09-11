Assemblyman Das Williams Leaves Capitol for Santa Barbara With Wife in Labor

Advice

Assemblyman Das Williams was called away from the State Capitol Friday morning on one of the busiest days of the year — as the legislature finalizes what proposed bills will become law — because his wife went into labor.

After receiving word that his first child was on the way, Williams jumped on a flight home to Santa Barbara, according to Lourdes Jimenez, Williams’ chief of staff.

“Arriving just intime, Assembly member Williams and his wife, Jonnie Williams, happily welcomed a healthy baby girl today: Ya’Ash Rene Williams, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces,” Jimenez said.

“Ya’Ash, means ‘heaven’ in Navajo. Her middle name also carries a special meaning, as it was given in honor of Assembly member Williams’ grandfather, Rene Diets, a current resident of Ojai.

“Dad, Mom and baby are doing great. They are bonding and enjoying their first hours together as a family.”

Jimenez said Williams would not be returning to the legislative session Friday but that plans were in place to ensure his bills continue moving forward without interruption.

Williams and staff were monitoring the progress of two major pieces of legislation he’s helped push for months.

AB3, which would create a Community Services District in Isla Vista, passed off the Senate floor Friday and was expected to make it onto the governor’s desk by Friday evening, Jimenez said.

Williams proposed the bill for his hometown of Isla Vista, a densely-populated community of about 23,000 people living adjacent to UC Santa Barbara and Goleta, currently under the care of Santa Barbara County.

Also working its way to the governor Friday was AB 645, which aims to help achieve the state’s climate change goals by implementing a renewable energy target of 50 percent by 2030.

