Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:08 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Assemblyman Das Williams Leaves Capitol for Santa Barbara With Wife in Labor

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 11, 2015 | 4:12 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams was called away from the State Capitol Friday morning on one of the busiest days of the year — as the legislature finalizes what proposed bills will become law — because his wife went into labor.

After receiving word that his first child was on the way, Williams jumped on a flight home to Santa Barbara, according to Lourdes Jimenez, Williams’ chief of staff.

“Arriving just intime, Assembly member Williams and his wife, Jonnie Williams, happily welcomed a healthy baby girl today: Ya’Ash Rene Williams, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces,” Jimenez said.

“Ya’Ash, means ‘heaven’ in Navajo. Her middle name also carries a special meaning, as it was given in honor of Assembly member Williams’ grandfather, Rene Diets, a current resident of Ojai.

Assemblyman Das Williams left Sacramento for Santa Barbara Friday morning for the birth of his first child with wife Jonnie Williams. Click to view larger
Assemblyman Das Williams left Sacramento for Santa Barbara Friday morning for the birth of his first child with wife Jonnie Williams.  (Courtesy photo)

“Dad, Mom and baby are doing great. They are bonding and enjoying their first hours together as a family.”

Jimenez said Williams would not be returning to the legislative session Friday but that plans were in place to ensure his bills continue moving forward without interruption.

Williams and staff were monitoring the progress of two major pieces of legislation he’s helped push for months.

AB3, which would create a Community Services District in Isla Vista, passed off the Senate floor Friday and was expected to make it onto the governor’s desk by Friday evening, Jimenez said. 

Williams proposed the bill for his hometown of Isla Vista, a densely-populated community of about 23,000 people living adjacent to UC Santa Barbara and Goleta, currently under the care of Santa Barbara County.

Also working its way to the governor Friday was AB 645, which aims to help achieve the state’s climate change goals by implementing a renewable energy target of 50 percent by 2030.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 