Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:55 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Das Williams to Aid Our County. Our Kids. Foster Care Recruitment Efforts

By Briana Frank for Our County. Our Kids. | May 2, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them. Our County. Our Kids., a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.      

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2016, Our County. Our Kids. will host an inspirational meeting to discuss the state of foster care in Santa Barbara County. County leaders in foster care and a moving panel of youth and resource families will assemble to publicly share stories of their life-changing experiences being accepted into loving families and providing homes to youth in need. 

Comprehensive information will be available for anyone interested in supporting county youth by fostering, mentoring or adopting.

Joining the event and showing his support for Our County. Our Kids. will be California State Assemblymember Das Williams. 

“Our county’s foster children are among the most vulnerable members of our population and we need to care for them,” said Assemblyman Williams, D-37. “Our amazing resource families help change lives every day and we all must do more to help our youth find caring families and homes in Santa Barbara County and our surrounding communities.”

“An Inspirational Discussion of the State of Foster Care in Santa Barbara County and How You Can Help” will run from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.
 
Our County. Our Kids. is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services. It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention and support program. 

Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/sbc for more information.

Briana Frank represents Our County. Our Kids.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 