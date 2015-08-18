Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Das Williams Will Host Water Conservation Summit Aug. 22

By Madeline Ward for the City of Santa Barbara | August 18, 2015 | 8:31 p.m.

Assemblymember Das Williams along with the City of Santa Barbara and other local water agencies and non-profits will host a Water Conservation Summit, free and open to the public, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The summit will feature workshops, innovative solutions and information on water-saving rebates. Workshops will occur on the half hour, beginning at 11:30 with topics including “The Joy of Lawn Replacement,”  “Drought Tolerant Native Plants,” and “Graywater 101,” among others.

Local water agencies and water focused non-profits will also be on hand to provide information to residents on how they can conserve further.

Co-sponsoring entities include the City of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Goleta Water District, Santa Barbara County Water Agency and Sweetwater Collaborative. 

“I’m excited to bring the community together for a day of focusing on water conservation,” said Williams. “California is experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history, and we must do all we can to save this precious resource."

“We need everyone to take an active role in conserving water and in making sure we have a more resilient community in the long run. Skills and information gained at the Water Conservation Summit can help,” said Madeline Ward, City of Santa Barbara acting water conservation coordinator.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Assemblymember Williams’ Santa Barbara office at 805.564.1649.

For more information on water-saving techniques and local rebate programs, visit www.WaterWiseSB.org.

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
