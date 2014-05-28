Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home Honored as Senior Citizen Program of the Year

Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home (DASH) has been honored as the Senior Citizen Program of the Year by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens and AARP, it was announced on May 14 at the Celebration Tea in Buellton celebrating the 30th annual Older Americans Month.

This award recognizes DASH’s innovation and its impact in providing urgent in-home medical care to seniors in Santa Barbara and Goleta, which helps them avoid unnecessary or unwanted ER visits and hospitalizations.

DASH enrollment coordinator Jeanne West accepted the award, as well as Certificates of Appreciation from Rep. Lois Capps, Assemblyman Das Williams, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian and county Supervisor Doreen Farr.

Also honored in this category was the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s “Brown Bag” Program.

“It is so gratifying to provide this vitally needed service,” West said. “DASH often allows seniors to remain in their own homes, with the security of knowing that we are just a phone call away. We follow up with their regular doctors, who continue to manage ongoing care. We’re like a safety net for seniors who need prompt medical attention.”

Each May, the nation celebrates Older American Month to recognize older American for their contributions and provide them with information to help them stay healthy and active. This year’s theme was “Safe Today. Healthy Tomorrow” and focused on safety.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist representing Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home.