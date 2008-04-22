Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
DataProse, Co-Founded by Kinko's Paul Orfalea, Is Sold

Oxnard-based billing solutions provider is acquired by Colorado company.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 22, 2008

DataProse Inc., a privately held provider of billing and direct-mail services co-founded by Santa Barbarans Glenn Carter and Paul Orfalea, has been acquired by NASDAQ-traded CSG Systems International Inc.

Headquartered in Oxnard, DataProse assists more than 500 clients across the United States with improved billing statement presentation and personalized direct mail. The company also provides direct-mail marketing services to support fund-raising efforts of large nonprofit organizations.

DataProse counts among its local clients Blue Casa Communications; the Carpinteria Water District; the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria; MarBorg Industries; the Montecito Water District; Santa Barbara County; TMC Communications; and Ventura County.

The company was co-founded in 1990 by Carter, a Xerox veteran, and Orfalea, founder of Kinko’s. DataProse has more than 130 employees and operates production facilities in Oxnard and Dallas.

Englewood, Colo.-based CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a leading provider of outsourced solutions for customer interaction management. Officials said the DataProse deal broadens CSG’s portfolio of output solutions.

“We are excited to join forces with CSG, an established leader in statement presentment,” said Carter, DataProse’s president. “Our combined expertise and unmatched portfolio of capabilities will be of great benefit to our client base as they seek to improve and capitalize upon their client communications.”

Pending normal regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close April 30.

