‘Why Is Everyone Still Single?’ Focus of Dating Discussion in Santa Barbara

By Jackie Ruka and Lisa Darsonval | January 1, 2014 | 11:54 a.m.

America’s happyologist Jackie Ruka and Lisa Darsonval, owner of Santa Barbara Matchmaking, will headline a town hall-style discussion along with other dating experts who will talk about “Why Is Everyone Still Single?” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Center Stage Theatre at Paseo Nuevo.

Founder of the Montecito-based Get Happy Zone Inc., Ruka’s book Get Happy and Create a Kick-Butt Life is due out in 2014. A certified matchmaker, Darsonval founded her South Coast business more than two years ago and wrote a chapter in Sexy Secrets to a Juicy Love Life coming out in March.

Some 75 single women and 75 eligible bachelors will be seated on opposite sides of the interactive theater. Tickets at $40 each are available online by clicking here.

“Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams,” as the organizer calls the event, will be hosted and moderated by Jo Piazza, executive news director Life & Style and InTouch, and bestselling author of Love Rehab. The other four panelists include: Megan O’Brien, celebrity blogger and CEO of Beauty Brander; Michael Russer, intimacy expert and author of Hardly Broken; Shelli Stutz, founder of Man Fixer; Jonathan Harvin, Ph.D, an expert on human sexuality and relationship; and event organizer Brian Howie, author of How to Find Love in 60 Seconds.

The event will be recorded for future broadcast.

Seating is extremely limited. Attendees receive a gift bag filled with products, perks and privileges, including a signed copy of Love Rehab! as well admission to post-event party at Eureka! Sports Bar.

— Jackie Ruka is the founder of Get Happy Zone Inc., and Lisa Darsonval is the owner of owner of Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

 

