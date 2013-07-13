Dave Clark of Impulse Advanced Communications Visits Rotary Club of Goleta

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts welcomed Dave Clark, president of Impulse Advanced Communications, and sales director Chris Rose at the club’s July 9 dinner meeting at the Elephant Bar Restaurant.

Clark is a graduate from UC Santa Barbara, where he majored in psychology. Soon after graduating from UCSB, he went to work for Circuit City and was in charge of its IT Systems.

Clark’s time with Impulse dates back to 1996, when the company was founded and was a dial-up Internet provider mostly serving residential users. Impulse seeks to differentiate itself by serving the service gaps that are not offered by larger companies. He gave an interesting presentation, and the Rotary members enjoyed learning about the success of a local UCSB graduate and how he helped start his successful business, Impulse Communications, with its “Hometown Roots.”

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Visitors are always welcome.

For more information, email Pitts at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and membership chairman David Dart at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook. Follow the Rotary Club of Goleta on Twitter: @GoletaRotary.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.