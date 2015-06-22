Dave Mochel Leading Free Talk on ‘Training Your Brain for Inner Calm’

Advice

Dave Mochel, an internationally recognized well-being teacher, coach and consultant will lead a free presentation on mindfulness and well-being, titled "Train Your Brain for Inner Calm and Outer Results," from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 at the Hara Healing Center, 4690 Carpinteria Ave., Suite A.

Mochel works with individuals, schools and companies such as Subaru and Yahoo.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Participants will learn engaging and surprising information about how the human brain creates personal experience and how a simple daily practice can positively impact health, happiness and relationships.

For more information, click here or email Mochel at [email protected].



— Dave Mochel represents Applied Attention Consulting LLC.