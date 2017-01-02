Dave Odell Going Extra Miles for Westmont Track, Santa Barbara Track Club

Running

Dave Odell is literally going extra miles to help out two groups he is passionate about and celebrate his 50th birthday.

The Westmont College athletic director and president and CEO at Medbridge is running 50 miles around the Westmont track on Friday to raise $50,000 for the two programs.

Odell, who has experience running ultra marathons, is going to do more than 201 laps on the track at Thorrington Field, starting at 8 a.m. He is asking for pledges to support his fund-raising effort. Pledges can be by clicking the 50for50thousand web site here.

“It is tradition among my group of friends to take on a significant challenge on significant birthdays," Odell said. "While I’ve done ultra marathons before, the thought of running in circles all day is a Misogi-like challenge. For my 50th birthday there isn’t anything better than undertaking this physical endeavor to support organizations I love."

He added: "Turning 50 is an opportunity to continue to push the physical and mental boundaries of the human spirit — lessons both organizations teach athletes at all ages.”

The Santa Barbara Track Club is based out of Westmont. The club produced U.S. heptathlon national champion and Olympian Barbara Nwaba.