Dave Sparkes of Santa Barbara, 1944-2015

Posted on March 11, 2015 | 3:55 p.m.

Source: Beth Sparkes

Family, friends, students, golf buddies and customers near and far will forever miss Dave Sparkes, aka Jake, Bro, Mr. Sparkes, Sparky, Ref, Pops, Dad, Uncle Dave and Grandpa Dave, who died March 1, 2015.

Dave’s courageous fight with pancreatic cancer will forever be marked by his continuous love, laughter and tender stories to ensure you knew he would be OK!

Dave’s everlasting love for his wife, Beth, and children, Todd (Lupe), Grant (Kristen) and Erica (fiancé Jason), was unsurpassed only by his profound pride and joy spending time with his grandchildren; Greg, Grasten, Olivia, Vanessa and Emersen.

Although Dave moved to California in 1968, he remained a proud Canadian and will be forever in the hearts of his brother Fred (Helen) and several nieces and nephews across the United States and Canada.

Whether refereeing, watching hockey, football and baseball, or playing golf, Dave was a sportsman, devoted fan and true gentleman. His sense of humor was mighty and his ability to deliver a joke was keen. His quick wit and zest for life was unmatched!

Dave loved Hawaii and his larger than life "aloha" spirit will always be in our hearts. When you have Dave on your mind, know he’s walking in your footsteps just a half a step behind.

A hui hoa, Mr. Sparkes!

Our unimaginable journey would have been impossible had it not been for the compassion and support of the second-floor oncology staff and nurses at Sansum Clinic. A special mahalo!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care in Dave’s honor.

Private family services are pending in California and Canada.