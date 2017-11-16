Davey’s Voice Extends Deadline for Animal Film Festival Entries

Local nonprofit Davey’s Voice will be hosting a film festival focusing on the lives of animals on Jan. 13. Davey’s Voice has announced an extension of the deadline for film submissions until Friday, Dec. 1.

The 1st Annual Davey’s Voice Film Festival will take place at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The goal is to raise awareness for animal welfare and highlight the bond between human and animal. The Davey’s Voice Film Festival hopes to bring about a positive change for the lives of animals, and to inspire social change for their benefit.

All proceeds of the film festival will benefit animal welfare programs including Paws Up 4 Pets, a collaboration between Davey's Voice and CARE 4 PAWS educating local youth on responsible pet ownership; and Social Compassion in Legislation, a non-profit organization that has been sponsoring landmark legislation to save animals since 2007.

Submission rules:

» Films must be animal-related.

» Only short films less than 20 minutes in length will be reviewed. Trailers also accepted.

» Priority selection will be given to films featuring animals local to the Santa Barbara area, or greater Southern California area.

» While films may discuss harsher animal welfare or animal rights issues, graphic images or footage will not be considered due to the family-friendly nature of the event.

Submit films to [email protected] with the subject line DVFF Film Entry. Links to films on YouTube, Vimeo or other video-sharing sites accepted.

To learn more about the event, visit www.daveysvoice.org/daveys-voice-film-festival.

Davey’s Voice, a Santa Barbara County 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded in 2015 to honor Davey, a 5-month-old puppy who had to be euthanized after enduring ongoing torture by his owner.

Davey’s Voice was formed to speak out for future victims of abuse, and to educate the community so another animal does not have to suffer in silence as Davey did.

Davey’s Voice supports projects and programs that promote animal welfare, reduce suffering and save lives. Davey’s Voice advocates for harsher laws and stronger legislation against animal abuse.

For more information about Davey’s Voice, visit www.daveysvoice.org, or email [email protected]

— Caitlin Trude for Davey's Voice.