David and Anna Grotenhuis Give $1 Million to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

David and Anna Grotenhuis have given $1 million through their charitable trust to help fund a much-needed remodel of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Yanonali Street facility.

In recognition for a leadership-level gift within the organization’s Mission of Hope campaign, the new entry courtyard will be named in their honor.

“We are so grateful for David and Anna and their generous leadership in making sure there will be a place in our community where people confronting homelessness and addiction can turn for decades to come,” says campaign chair Karl Willig.

“As important as it is to sustain our ongoing work, it is now equally urgent that we address critical issues within a facility that has served over 3 million meals and provided 1.7 million nights of shelter since 1986. As Santa Barbara depends on us to be there for community members in crisis, we hope that others will follow the Grotenhuis’ example to see that this will be in place for years to come.”

As long-time Santa Barbara residents, David and Anna Grotenhuis have been actively involved in the non-profit community, including Westmont College, the Westmont Foundation, The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Cottage Hospital and the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinic.

David co-founded Santa Barbara Capital, a real estate investment firm, in 1972.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission receives no public funding and consistently demonstrates that an effort funded almost entirely by private philanthropy can be far more effective than typical programs.

With a treatment completion rate of 37 percent (vs. 20 percent nationally) and 53 percent of graduates maintaining long-term recovery (vs 21 percent nationally) it provides an essential response to homelessness, cyclical institutionalization and the staggering cost of untreated addiction to our community.

The Mission of Hope campaign aims to address urgent facility and code concerns at the Yanonali site the Rescue Mission has used since 1986. This extensive 40,000-square-foot remodel is anticipated to cost $10 million, will address accumulated wear, replace all major building systems, provide adequate sleeping and bathroom spaces for guests in crisis and meet current seismic, structural and accessibility codes.

Successful completion of this project will ensure that critical services for Santa Barbara’s neediest residents can continue for decades to come.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides emergency food and shelter 365 days of the year.

The Rescue Mission also offers a highly-regarded 12-month residential addiction treatment program. In 2016, 143,015 meals and 51,627 nights of shelter were provided and 44 individuals graduated the 12-month treatment program.

Rebecca M. Weber is director of communications and constituent relations for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.