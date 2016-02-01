David Bowie Music Tribute at Carpinteria Plaza Theater to Benefit The Young and Brave Foundation

A small army of local music celebrities will descend upon the Carpinteria Plaza Theater Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, to perform a musical tribute to David Bowie.

The unique one of a kind event is sure to sell out the tiny theater with accidental perfect acoustics. Advance tickets are only $20 available directly from the theater website.

According to the theater's website, the concert benefits The Young and Brave Foundation, which was born when a friend of founders Nathaniel Curran and Matt Coulter was diagnosed with cancer.

Ones To Watch Productions has brought together a team of top talent, headed up by musical director Tariqh Akoni and his band. Akoni has an impressive resume as a performing and sessions guitarist and songwriter based in Los Angeles.

He is chair of the Guitar Department at the L.A. Music Academy as well as musical director for multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban.

"I'm very excited about the David Bowie Tribute/Cancer Benefit," Akoni said. "It's not only an opportunity to help out an incredible organization but it's also a chance to illuminate David Bowie's far reaching influence. All these artists are so musical and so diverse yet all have felt the impact of Bowie's genius. Not only will his many musical phases be represented, but it's amazing to see the central coast musical scene so well represented."

The event's "all-star band" will feature Herman Matthews (drums), Randy Tico (bass), David Delhomme (keys), Peter Korpela (percussion) and Jesse Siebenberg (lap steel and guitar) in addition to Akoni.

"To see all these people come out and support such an incredible and worthy cause is not only touching, but inspiring," Akoni said. "I hope everyone enjoys the show as much as we're going to enjoy playing.”

One of the other great performers scheduled to appear, Grammy-nominated singer Perla Batalla, added her thoughts on the event.

“When Steve and Polly asked that I participate in raising funds for The Young and Brave Foundation I agreed readily," she said. "We have all watched as those dear to us have dealt first with the physical challenges after a cancer diagnosis and then with the devastating financial fallout during and after treatment. Unfortunately, this is the current sad reality of healthcare in the U.S. Thank god for groups such as Young and Brave Foundation."

After touring and recording with Leonard Cohen for many years, Batalla worked with Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson, John Cale and Iggy Pop; all whom profoundly influenced, or were influenced by David Bowie.

"Performing in this tribute brings me back full circle," Batalla said, who will perform an arrangement of Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Santa Barbara’s own Glen Phillips, from Toad The Wet Sprocket fame has also joined the line up.

Tickets are available online www.onestowatchproductions.com.

— L. Paul Mann represents Ones to Watch Productions.