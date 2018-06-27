Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

David Brooks to Discuss ‘The Road to Character’ at Westmont President’s Breakfast

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 5, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

David Brooks

David Brooks, New York Times columnist and author of the best-selling book The Road to Character, will speak at the 11th annual Westmont President’s Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Fess Parker: A Doubletree Resort by Hilton.

Tickets, which cost $125 each, can be purchased at westmont.edu/presbreakfast. Seating is limited, and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Brooks, a witty and astute commentator on politics and society, will speak about “The Road to Character and the Five Great Commitments,” exploring the journey to a deeper inner life and explaining why selflessness leads to greater success.

“David always brings a warm, winsome spirit, a very unique angle and a capacity to talk across multiple disciplines,” said President Gayle D. Beebe. “I have been particularly struck by his willingness to share openly about his own pursuit of truth and his efforts to find meaning in life.

"The Road to Character makes such a striking challenge for the difference we can make if we focus on the ‘eulogy virtues’ rather than the ‘résumé virtues,’” Beebe said.

One of America’s most prominent political commentators, Brooks writes a bi-weekly op-ed column for The New York Times and regularly appears on PBS NewsHour and National Public Radio’s All Things Considered

His previous books include The Social AnimalOn Paradise Drive and Bobos in Paradise. Brooks worked at the Wall Street Journal for nine years and has written for The New Yorker, Forbes, the Washington Post and many other periodicals.

A graduate of the University of Chicago, he has taught at Duke University and teaches a global affairs course on humility at Yale University.

The Westmont Foundation and local businesses sponsor the President’s Breakfast to promote discussion of significant issues in the community. This year’s lead sponsor is Union Bank.

Gold sponsors include Axia Holdings; Chronicle Family Offices; Davies, Anna and David Grotenhuis; Hub International; La Arcada; Carl and Jo Lindros; Lindsay and Laurie Parton; Matt Construction; Santa Barbara Capital; Sharol and Wayne Siemens and V3 Corporation.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steve Baker, Westmont associate vice president for advancement, at 805.565.7156.

Past Westmont President’s Breakfast speakers include presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin; retired Gen. Colin Powell; Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state; Robert Gates, former secretary of defense; Walter Isaacson, president of the Aspen Institute and former chairman and CEO of CNN; Thomas Friedman, author of Hot, Flat, and Crowded and The World is Flat; and American historian and bestselling author David McCullough, who has twice won the Pulitzer Prize.

The Mosher Foundation’s series on Moral and Ethical Leadership in American Society continues with Ronald C. White, author of several best-selling books including A. Lincoln: A Biography, who will speak about “The Long Arc of Abraham Lincoln’s Moral Vision: The American Presidency to the Modern Day” June 1, 2016, at the Lead Where You Stand Conference at Westmont.

Meg Jay will speak about “Why 30 Is Not the New 20: Understanding the Mindset of Millennials” at the conference June 2.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.

 

