David Chenault of Orcutt, 1952-2015

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

David Hulen Chenault, 63, died July 1, 2015, in San Luis Obispo surrounded by his siblings.

"To the outside world we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were. We know each other's hearts. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys. We live outside the touch of time."

David was born June 4, 1952. He was born and raised in Orcutt and attended Righetti High School.

He was a talented flooring contractor who took pride in his work. He loved to have fun and could engage in conversation with anyone at anytime, always with a big smile.

He enjoyed spending time at the dog park with his dogs, Shasta and Amber. He was an avid Chargers fan and loved Nascar, especially cousin Dale. Jesus was his Savior (Psalm 34:17).

He is survived by the loves of his life, his daughters Breanne Mendell and Tasha Hardy, sons Deric Chenault and Tyler Chenault, and grandsons Lane and CJ Mendell, who reside in Oregon. He is also survived by his sisters, Kathy Griffin (Alan) and twin sister Diane Zierman (Ray), and brother Rick Chenault (Kim).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hulen and Winnie Chenault, brother Jim Chenault and sister Barbara Chenault.

A graveside service will be held at 6 p.m. July 23 at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

