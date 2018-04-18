Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:17 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on April 18, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.

David Cuevas Mendoza of Goleta, 1933-2018

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

David Cuevas Mendoza
David Cuevas Mendoza

David Cuevas Mendoza, 84, died unexpectedly at his residence in Goleta on April 2, 2018.

A resident of Santa Barbara county for 48 years, David was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico.

A self-employed gardener for most of his life, he worked as a landscaper for many years at the Encina Royal Hotel. He also worked at the East Beach complex, the BFI facility and at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

David loved to spend quality time with his family and his three granddaughters for whom he had a special love and adoration. He loved his garden and took great pride in his yard, his plants and his large collection of orchids which he loved to baby.

David is survived by his loving wife, Esperanza; his children, Elva Cuevas (Sandy) Spinrad, and David and Mauricio Cuevas; his grandchildren, Cristal, Ariel and Samantha Spinrad; as well as many family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The rosary service will be held at 7 p.m Thursday, April 19, at St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, also at St. Raphael’s Church, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 