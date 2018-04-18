David Cuevas Mendoza of Goleta, 1933-2018

Posted on April 18, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

David Cuevas Mendoza, 84, died unexpectedly at his residence in Goleta on April 2, 2018.

A resident of Santa Barbara county for 48 years, David was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico.

A self-employed gardener for most of his life, he worked as a landscaper for many years at the Encina Royal Hotel. He also worked at the East Beach complex, the BFI facility and at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

David loved to spend quality time with his family and his three granddaughters for whom he had a special love and adoration. He loved his garden and took great pride in his yard, his plants and his large collection of orchids which he loved to baby.

David is survived by his loving wife, Esperanza; his children, Elva Cuevas (Sandy) Spinrad, and David and Mauricio Cuevas; his grandchildren, Cristal, Ariel and Samantha Spinrad; as well as many family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The rosary service will be held at 7 p.m Thursday, April 19, at St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, also at St. Raphael’s Church, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.