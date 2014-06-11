David Cybulski of Santa Barbara, 1964-2014

Posted on June 11, 2014 | 8:44 a.m.

Source: Karin Cybulski

David L. Cybulski of Santa Barbara was taken from us suddenly on May 28, 2014, due to a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family who adored and loved him.

David, born in October 1964, was a man who lived his life to the fullest with no regrets. The people he loved, he loved like no other and made sure they knew it. When he walked into a room, he couldn’t help but be the life of the party. His great personality and his amazing smile captured the hearts of everyone he touched. For those of you who knew David respected him, even if you didn’t always agree with him.

He will truly be missed, and everyone who loves him will forever have a huge hole in their hearts, but will continue to live their lives the way he did, to the fullest and always with a laugh and a joke.

David is survived by his wife of 25 years, Karin; his loving daughters, Sarah and Amber; his mother, Joanne Swanger; his father, Ron Cybulski (Lisa); and siblings Anne Barragan (Jes), Bobette Tryon, Carol Tait (Dion) and Ed Cybulski (Kathryn). He was a loved uncle of Jerett and Bobby Tryon (Mallory), Traci Chewning (Brandon), Jeffrey and Heather Barragan, Moorea and Steven Tait, and his great-nephews and nieces. Along with his family, David leaves behind a wonderful and loving group of good friends and his extended family in Sweden.

No matter how much it hurts to lose David, and not ever again see his smiling face, we still feel we are the luckiest people to have been loved by him. Our love for him will never end and he will live in our hearts forever.

Join us for a celebration of David's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at The Creek Side Inn, 4444 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara. Please bring a "David" story and/or photos to share with others.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to a college savings account set up for his daughters, Sarah and Amber Cybulski. Please contact the family for further information at [email protected].