Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

David Dobreski of Santa Barbara Accepted Into Honors Program at RIT

By Marie Lang for the Rochester Institute of Technology | August 2, 2013 | 6:33 p.m.

David Dobreski, son of Michael Dobreski and Suzy Dobreski of Santa Barbara, has been accepted into the Honors Program at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Dobreski is a first-year student in the Photographic and Imaging ArtsÐAdvertising Photography (formerly Professional Photographic IllustrationÐAdvertising Photography) bachelor of fine arts program in RIT's College of Imaging Arts and Sciences.

Designed around three basic ideals of leadership, scholarship and citizenship, the Honors Program is for students who seek to challenge themselves in exemplary learning experiences such as undergraduate research projects, honors seminars and study abroad; who wish to extend and share their knowledge through participation in professional associations and conferences; and who hope to join other outstanding students and faculty in a wide range of special activities throughout the year, including field trips, social events and community service projects.

Honors activities and courses are designed to enhance the professional dimension of the student's collegiate experience. The major components of the Honors Program include professional opportunities within the student's home college, enhanced general education courses and complementary learning experiences.

The Rochester Institute of Technology is internationally recognized for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. In addition, the university offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. RIT enrolls nearly 18,000 full- and part-time students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, and its cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation.

For more than two decades, U.S. News & World Report has ranked RIT among the nation's leading comprehensive universities. RIT is featured in The Princeton Review's 2013 edition of The Best 377 Colleges as well as its Guide to 322 Green Colleges. The Fiske Guide to Colleges 2013 names RIT as a "Best Buy," and The Chronicle of Higher Education recognizes RIT among the "Great Colleges to Work For 2012."

— Marie Lang represents the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 