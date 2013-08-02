David Dobreski of Santa Barbara Accepted Into Honors Program at RIT

David Dobreski, son of Michael Dobreski and Suzy Dobreski of Santa Barbara, has been accepted into the Honors Program at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Dobreski is a first-year student in the Photographic and Imaging ArtsÐAdvertising Photography (formerly Professional Photographic IllustrationÐAdvertising Photography) bachelor of fine arts program in RIT's College of Imaging Arts and Sciences.

Designed around three basic ideals of leadership, scholarship and citizenship, the Honors Program is for students who seek to challenge themselves in exemplary learning experiences such as undergraduate research projects, honors seminars and study abroad; who wish to extend and share their knowledge through participation in professional associations and conferences; and who hope to join other outstanding students and faculty in a wide range of special activities throughout the year, including field trips, social events and community service projects.

Honors activities and courses are designed to enhance the professional dimension of the student's collegiate experience. The major components of the Honors Program include professional opportunities within the student's home college, enhanced general education courses and complementary learning experiences.

— Marie Lang represents the Rochester Institute of Technology.