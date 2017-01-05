David Dodson Is 2017 President of Central Coast Medical Association

The Central Coast Medical Association has named Dr. David Dodson president of its 2017 board of directors.

Dr. Dodson has served on the board since 2013. He has also been active with CCMA’s state affiliate, the California Medical Association, where he has worked on policies and legislation that affect physicians and patients. In addition, in 2017 Dr. Dodson will serve on the delegation to the American Medical Association.

Prior to CCMA, Dr. Dodson was involved with organized medicine in Massachusetts, where he served as president of the Charles River Medical Society, a component society of the Massachusetts Medical Society. He also was chairman of the men’s health committee with the Massachusetts Medical Society.

Dr. Dodson, who has a special interest in men’s health, was the keynote speaker at the 5th International Conference on Men’s Health in Vienna, Austria. He received his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Ottawa where he graduated with honors, and he did his residency at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Dr. Dodson was in private practice in Boston until 2010 when he relocated to Santa Barbara to work at Sansum Clinic as a primary care internist. He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife Leslie.

CCMA’s 2017 Board of Directors includes: Dr. Dodson, president; Jennifer Hone, M.D., president-elect; Daniel Berger, M.D., secretary; Joseph Schwartz, M.D., treasurer; Charity Dean, M.D., immediate past president; and directors Jonathan Berkowitz, M.D.; Philip Delio, M.D.; Lisa Ercolini-Bhatia, M.D.; Douglas Jacobson, M.D.; Bindu Kamal, M.D.; Samira Kayumi-Rashti, M.D.; Douglas Murphy, M.D.; and Juan Reynoso, M.D.

The Central Coast Medical Association is a 700-physician member organization that includes physicians of all specialties throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

