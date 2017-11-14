David Duron Named to Scholarship Foundation Board

David Duron, a former sales professional with strong ties to the area’s nonprofit community, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Born in Aptos, Duron earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and speech communication studies at the University of San Diego before working in real estate development, public relations and marketing.

He most recently served as national sales manager for Toad&Co, an outdoor clothing company headquartered in Santa Barbara.

Duron is an alumnus of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program, an initiative by the local nonprofit Leading from Within, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, to develop community and volunteer leaders in Santa Barbara County.

He is a trustee of the Hazen Foundation, which supports an array of community and education programs in Arizona, California, and Hawaii, including the granting of college scholarships.

“David’s energies in recent years have increasingly focused on expanding educational opportunities for area youth, specifically making college more accessible, so he’s a perfect fit for the Foundation Board," said Scholarship Foundation President/CEO Candace Winkler.

"The organization is sure to benefit from his insight and creative thinking,” she said.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.