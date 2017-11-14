Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:41 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

David Duron Named to Scholarship Foundation Board

By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | November 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
David Duron Click to view larger
David Duron

David Duron, a former sales professional with strong ties to the area’s nonprofit community, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Born in Aptos, Duron earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and speech communication studies at the University of San Diego before working in real estate development, public relations and marketing.

He most recently served as national sales manager for Toad&Co, an outdoor clothing company headquartered in Santa Barbara.

Duron is an alumnus of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program, an initiative by the local nonprofit Leading from Within, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, to develop community and volunteer leaders in Santa Barbara County.

He is a trustee of the Hazen Foundation, which supports an array of community and education programs in Arizona, California, and Hawaii, including the granting of college scholarships.

“David’s energies in recent years have increasingly focused on expanding educational opportunities for area youth, specifically making college more accessible, so he’s a perfect fit for the Foundation Board," said Scholarship Foundation President/CEO Candace Winkler.

"The organization is sure to benefit from his insight and creative thinking,” she said.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 