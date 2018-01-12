Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

David Frohling Provides Big Lift for San Marcos in Win Over Dos Pueblos

David Frohling of San Marcos drives to the hoop against Daniel Arzate of Dos Pueblos. Frohling scored a game-high 27 points. Click to view larger
David Frohling of San Marcos drives to the hoop against Daniel Arzate of Dos Pueblos. Frohling scored a game-high 27 points.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 12, 2018 | 11:10 p.m.

San Marcos showed Friday night it has weapons at every position on the basketball court.

David Frohling was the primary one in the Channel League opener against crosstown rival Dos Pueblos. He scored 21 of his season-high 27 points in the second half to power the Royals to a 77-58 win before a full house at DP’s Sovine Gym.

Frohling ignited a 14-2 run in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter to erase an eight-point deficit (39-31) and give San Marcos the lead for good.  He scored six straight points and eight during the run, the baskets coming on an inbounds play and in transition.

He capped a 13-point third quarter with a three-pointer to give the Royals a 53-46 lead.

"(Dos Pueblos) played great in the first half — they had five threes, they had 10 free throws to our two; they were really physical in the first half," said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. "Then everything switched. We took away the three, we didn’t make any stupid fouls at the hoop; they didn’t get to the line, and we were really physical.

"And David Frohling was really good in the third quarter."

Frohling said the Royals came out as a different team in the second half.

"We got a good talk in the team room at halftime and we all came out with a vengeance, ready to go. We did not want to lose," he said. "It was a team effort. I couldn’t have done it if they weren’t trapping Ryan (Godges) in the corner. That’s what gave me my openings. They know Ryan is such a good shooter."

San Marcos point guard Stef Korfas drives on DP’s Jaron Rillie. Click to view larger
San Marcos point guard Stef Korfas drives on DP’s Jaron Rillie. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Frohling knocked down 11 of 17 shots (2 of 4 on three-pointers) and San Marcos (13-6, 1-0) made 30 of 57 for the the game (52.6 percent).

San Marcos had three other players score in double figures: Jackson Stormo had 18 and Nate Fay and Stef Korfas each tallied 12. Godges, the Royals' three-point sharpshooter, was held to five points on free throws.

Max McCeney scored 14 points and Jake Enrico had 11 to lead Dos Pueblos (12-2, 0-1), which shot 32 percent from the floor and had its winning streak snapped at eight games.

After a hot start, Dos Pueblos was held to just nine points in third quarter and 10 in the fourth. 

"Our third quarters have been really, really good all year long," Boucher said. "That’s kind of what we agreed on in the locker room: we’re a third-quarter team.  And David led the way.

"The boys put their foot down and really got the job done on the defensive end and the press," he added. "And our offense just took care of itself because we were that aggressive."

Dos Pueblos was the best team in the first half, getting out in transition and knocking down shots. Brycyn Gossett scored inside, Aidan Chandrasekaran hit two free throws after a San Marcos technical foul and Christian Hodosy scored off a nice pass from Gossett to go up 30-22 in the second quarter.

The DP lead got up to 11 (37-26) after Cyrus Wallace drove in for a layup.

"Defintely a big change in the second half," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "I felt our guys were rushed. We didn’t take the best shots in the second half, we had six turnovers in the third quarter — unforced as well. You’re not going to win games like that in a crosstown rivalry. 

"I have to give it to them," he said of San Marcos. "They took it to us, and that’s good for us to feel that one because we haven't felt one like that in awhile."

Korfas buried a three-pointer and fed Stormo inside to cut DP’s lead to 39-31 at halftime.

The Royals scored the first two baskets of the third quarter before McCeney buried a three-pointer to give DP a 42-35 lead.

While Dos Pueblos focused its defense on containing Godges, the 6-9 Stormo and point guard Korfas, Frohling stepped up and made the Chargers pay for not paying him enough attention.

"Everybody knows everybody so well in these league games that they know they can’t leave Godges in the corner," Boucher said.  "Shoot, I wouldn’t leave him either. David was able to capitalize on a lot of plays in the third quarter back-to-back-to-back and got us momentum."

Frohling also created scoring opportunities with his defense. His steal and layup midway through the fourth quarter during a 7-0 run increased San Marcos’ lead to 66-50. He hit his second three-pointer to put the Royals up 75-54.

"On the offensive end, those guys executed their stuff, they got good looks," Zamora said. "Frohling and Fay got 50-50 balls and established themselves in the post. Those guys were the reason they won that game, in my mind."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

