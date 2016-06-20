David Geffen Foundation Backs Golden Inn & Village Affordable Senior Housing Project

The David Geffen Foundation is the newest “Golden Star” to support the Rona Barrett Foundation Golden Inn & Village, a model solution to community-based housing for low-income seniors.

The GIV is near completion, and when finished will be the first affordable senior housing campus in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

Geffen joins legendary singer-songwriter and social justice activist David Crosby and wife, Jan, in financial support of the Rona Barrett Foundation through the nonprofit’s Golden Stars campaign.

“The David Geffen Foundation’s recognition of the Rona Barrett Foundation and vision for the first affordable housing campus for vulnerable seniors is a big step forward in making Hollywood and other billion dollar foundations aware of the need for greater support to solve a nationwide crisis in how we house and care for the very population that helped build this country,” said Rona Barrett, the CEO and founder of the eponymous organization.

Barrett, a former premier entertainment industry reporter, has been a senior advocate for 20 years after retiring from the entertainment industry.

The Golden Stars campaign provides opportunities for donors to be commemorated with a permanent plaque displaying their name next to the door of at 1 of the 60 GIV apartments, community rooms and other special features of the campus.

“Becoming a permanent part of the Golden Inn & Village will also touch the lives, every day, of seniors who need to know that they are not forgotten and alone in their golden years,” said Barrett.

Geffen, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in every facet of the entertainment industry, has dedicated major support to healthcare, the arts, civil liberties, HIV/AIDS and issues of concern to the Jewish community, and he has now added senior affordable housing and care services to his long list of philanthropic giving.

The GIV will provide a continuum of senior care services, a vibrant community center, multi-generational employee/family housing and life enriching programs for low-income vulnerable seniors.

The project is in partnership with Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara and Surf Development.

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need with the development of the GIV, where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place.

To become a Golden Star or learn more about the Golden Inn & Village, visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.