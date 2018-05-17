David Gladish Hits High Walk-Off, Bishop Diego Clinches 3-2 CIF Win

Baseball

Bishop Diego baseball survived a 3-2 contest against St. Anthony's High of Long Beach on Thursday.

The Cardinals won on David Gladish's walk-off hit that popped up high into the air and came down to the ground on a pitching error, giving the Cards enough time to bring one back and get the game-clinching run.

Bishop also scored an equalizer in the inning after big hits by Will Goodwin and Daniel Giannini, both of whom finished 1-2 on the day. Travis Pierce also notched a hit on the day.

Goodwin started and went six innings on the hill, striking out five with one walk. He allowed seven hits and two runs. Hamilton Finefrock took over in the seventh, holding St. Anthony's to no hits or walks while striking out two.

"[Goodwin] was in trouble in a couple of innings early and was able to pitch out of it, getting strikeouts in big spots," coach Nick Katzenstein said after the game. "That was huge for us."

It was a nail-biting seventh inning for the Cardinals, who escaped in a tight, low-scoring affair.

Finefrock entered with runners on first and second. After getting an out, he hit the next batter with a pitch, loading the bases. After getting called on a balk and giving up a run, Finefrock struck out the next two to get his team out of the crisis.

"Dropped pop-ups on their part helped us out a bunch," Katzenstein added. "You love to win a game, but you feel bad for a team when it's under that circumstance."

With an opening-round win under its belt, Bishop now looks ahead to a second-round matchup Tuesday at home against Savanna, which shut out San Jacinto Valley Academy 13-0 in its own first-round win.

"Any time you win a close game like this, the emotions are running pretty good," Katzenstein said. "We've got another great pitcher [Gabe Arteaga] that's ready to go on Tuesday. Finefrock will be ready as well."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.