Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

David Gonzales New Board Chair for Unity Shoppe

By Barbara Tellefson for Unity Shoppe, Inc. | May 19, 2017 | 7:59 a.m.

The Unity Shoppe has named David Gonzales as the new chairman of the Board of Directors.

David Gonzales Click to view larger
David Gonzales

Gonzales succeeds Alyson Spann, who is a Realtor with Village Properties.

“After 30 years of association with the Unity Shoppe, it will be my privilege to serve as board chair,” Gonzales said.

A Santa Barbara resident for 57 years, Gonzales is a retired sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department where he made his first contact with the Unity Shoppe when collecting food for low-income families.

He has served on the Unity Board for eight years and is also on the board of Food from the Heart.

Gonzales, known to many as the “Singing Policeman” has appeared and performed at all of the annual Unity Telethon events, as well as performing the National Anthem at many events honoring our local veterans.

“Unity appreciates David’s longtime commitment and involvement with Unity Shoppe," said Barbara Tellefson, board president and director of operations.

"As an independently operated non-denominational agency, Unity programs serve low-income families, seniors and the disabled.

"The work started as a holiday program named the Council of Christmas Cheer by Dr. Pearl Chase in 1917 and was renamed the Unity Shoppe by Kenny Loggins when year-round services began in the '80s," Tellefson said.

"Clients are referred, documented and qualified by 300 other nonprofits, schools and organizations county-wide to reduce duplication so better services now help over 18,000 unduplicated people annually.

"Programs include food, clothing, interview attire, disaster relief services, job training, and a work, learn and earn program to teach clients and volunteers job skills,” she said.

Other appointed officers include: Cynthia Hooper (Community West Bank SVP), vice chair; Patti Boucher (Union Bank VP), secretary, Reed Spangler (MacFarlane & Faletti), treasurer; and Tellefson, board president.

Unity’s Board also includes: Les Carroll (KZSB Radio general manager), Frank Corral (Ventura Legacy Group), Jerry Herzberg (Jer’s Repairs Heating and Air Conditioning), and Kenneth Kahn (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman).

Also, Jonatha King (King Communications Owner), David Prichard (US Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management), and Susan Rodriguez (Brown & Brown Insurance Branch president).

For more information about Unity Shoppe, visit www.unityshoppe.org or call 965-4122.

— Barbara Tellefson for Unity Shoppe, Inc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 