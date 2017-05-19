David Gonzales New Board Chair for Unity Shoppe

The Unity Shoppe has named David Gonzales as the new chairman of the Board of Directors.

Gonzales succeeds Alyson Spann, who is a Realtor with Village Properties.

“After 30 years of association with the Unity Shoppe, it will be my privilege to serve as board chair,” Gonzales said.

A Santa Barbara resident for 57 years, Gonzales is a retired sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department where he made his first contact with the Unity Shoppe when collecting food for low-income families.

He has served on the Unity Board for eight years and is also on the board of Food from the Heart.

Gonzales, known to many as the “Singing Policeman” has appeared and performed at all of the annual Unity Telethon events, as well as performing the National Anthem at many events honoring our local veterans.

“Unity appreciates David’s longtime commitment and involvement with Unity Shoppe," said Barbara Tellefson, board president and director of operations.

"As an independently operated non-denominational agency, Unity programs serve low-income families, seniors and the disabled.

"The work started as a holiday program named the Council of Christmas Cheer by Dr. Pearl Chase in 1917 and was renamed the Unity Shoppe by Kenny Loggins when year-round services began in the '80s," Tellefson said.

"Clients are referred, documented and qualified by 300 other nonprofits, schools and organizations county-wide to reduce duplication so better services now help over 18,000 unduplicated people annually.

"Programs include food, clothing, interview attire, disaster relief services, job training, and a work, learn and earn program to teach clients and volunteers job skills,” she said.

Other appointed officers include: Cynthia Hooper (Community West Bank SVP), vice chair; Patti Boucher (Union Bank VP), secretary, Reed Spangler (MacFarlane & Faletti), treasurer; and Tellefson, board president.

Unity’s Board also includes: Les Carroll (KZSB Radio general manager), Frank Corral (Ventura Legacy Group), Jerry Herzberg (Jer’s Repairs Heating and Air Conditioning), and Kenneth Kahn (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman).

Also, Jonatha King (King Communications Owner), David Prichard (US Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management), and Susan Rodriguez (Brown & Brown Insurance Branch president).

For more information about Unity Shoppe, visit www.unityshoppe.org or call 965-4122.

— Barbara Tellefson for Unity Shoppe, Inc.