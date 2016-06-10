David Goss Steps Down as Providence Girls Volleyball Coach

David Goss has stepped down as the girls volleyball coach at Providence," athletic director Steve Stokes announced.
Goss cited the decision to step away from the girls program was a difficult one, but he needs to spend more time with with his family," Stokes said.
The Providence girls had their best season in school history this season, finishing 16-6 overall. The program also earned an Academic CIF Championship, with a team GPA of 3.92. With only two seniors graduating, the program is on the rise.
Providence is accepting applications for the position. Those interested should e-mail Stokes at: [email protected]
