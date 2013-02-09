David Grant Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation Board of Directors

David Grant, general manager and senior partner of Gecko Media, has been elected as a board member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Gecko Media is an IT consulting company that partners with local and Los Angeles-area consulting firms to design and engineer complex, critical and top-priority IT infrastructure-related projects. Grant is also a staff writer for mybriefs.com and writes a weekly National Football League column and other related articles.

He previously was with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, where he was a network engineer for 14 years. His expertise also includes corporate communications and brand management, broadcasting, sales, marketing and advertising, and audio and video production.

Grant and his wife, Jill, live in Goleta. He has been a Santa Barbara resident for 18 years and received his Local Area Network certificate from UC Santa Barbara. He received his bachelor’s degree in Communications from Anderson (Ind.) University, as well as an A.S. degree in Broadcasting from Vincennes (Ind.) University.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving 15,000 students in 22 schools from Goleta to Montecito. Click here for more information, or call 805.284.9125.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.