David Gunn Leads Westmont Past Arizona Christian

College Basketball

David Gunn led four Westmont players in double figures and the Warriors pounded the boards in a 83-72 win at Arizona Christian in a GSAC men's basketball game on Saturday.

Westmont outrebounded the Firestorm 47-31.

Noah Blanton, David Gunn, Olisa Nwachie, and Kyle Scalmanini each grabbed seven rebounds.

“Those four guys with seven rebounds almost out rebounded Arizona Christian’s whole team," said coach John Moore.

Gunn led a balanced offense with 17 points.

“David Gunn was able to lead our team in scoring even though he didn’t have a point at halftime. It’s hard to clear your mind of a poor first half. He’s been good two second halves in a row now. I guess he just likes being a clutch performer,” said Moore.

Westmont came out of the gate hot, going up 15-2 to start the game; it would lead by as much as 15 in the half.

The Firestorm roared back to tie the score at halftime, 34-34.

The Warriors again started the second half strong. From 18:19 to 12:34 remaining in the second half the Warriors went on an 18-4 run and took a 14 point lead with the score at 54-40. Olisa Nwachie started the run with two made free throws, Sean Harman followed with a 3-pointer and a layup, Gunn with a 3-pointer and two made jump shots, and Nwachie finished the run with a dunk.

The Firestorm tried the rest of the game to go on a run similar to the one they had late in the first half, but Westmont’s defense was able to keep them from getting too close. A made layup by Arizona Christian’s Johannes Menzel with 8:35 remaining in the game brought the Firestorm within five points of the Warriors, but that’s as close as they would come.

“Our defense has vastly improved and Olisa Nwachie has a lot to do with that. He doesn’t get credit for as many blocked shots as he should. Olisa must have altered 10 shots today. He really has become a presence on the floor. Zac Jervis, defensively, did some outstanding things,” said Moore.

Westmont returns to the court next Saturday when it travels to play No. 5-ranked The Master’s.