College Basketball

David Gunn, Westmont Defense Step Up in Win Over San Diego Christian

Westmont's Olisa Nwachie, shown in a game earlier in the season, blocked two shots against San Diego Christian and the Warriors tied a team record with nine blocks in the 74-48 win.
Westmont’s Olisa Nwachie, shown in a game earlier in the season, blocked two shots against San Diego Christian and the Warriors tied a team record with nine blocks in the 74-48 win. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk file photo)
By Westmont Sports Information | January 12, 2018 | 7:09 a.m.

David Gunn poured in 24 points and the Westmont men's basketball team overcame a cold-shooting first half and defeated San Diego Christian, 74-48, in a Golden State Athletic Conference game in El Cajon on Thursday night.

The Warriors (13-3, 3-0 GSAC) made just 7 of 23 shots in the first half, but trailed by only five.

“The guys were really poised at halftime," coach John Moore said. "I think it was really about the players coming into the second half playing with much greater intensity, especially on the defensive end.”

Zac Jervis converted on a layup and Gunn dunked the ball for two quick scores to bring the Warriors within one only 55 seconds into the second half. They would take the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Jerry Karczewski with just under 18 minutes left.

Over the next six minutes, Westmont would go on to score 20 points unanswered points.

“I think momentum is something that comes more from the defensive side than it does from the offensive side. That was a string in which we were playing flawless defensively,” said Moore.

The coach was excited about the performance of Gunn, who scored his 24 points in 24 minutes.

"David was fantastic tonight — point-a-minute guy. We’ve been looking forward to that from him,” said Moore.

San Diego Christian’s Derek Novsek came into the game as the ninth-leading scorer in the country with his 22.5 points per game. Westmont held him to 10 points.

“Sean Harman was great defensively and our guys stayed really connected to one another on Novsek,” said Moore.

Jervis led the Warriors with four blocks, Olisa Nwachie and Gunn both had two and Noah Blanton contributed one, bringing the total to nine. This tied a game record for Westmont – previously done on February 14, 2015 against William Jessup.

