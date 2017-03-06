Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: Don’t Let Politics Ruin Baseball

By David Harsanyi | March 6, 2017 | 3:52 p.m.

Jayson Stark, a longtime baseball writer for ESPN, recently asked whether Major League Baseball players' lack of political involvement is an abdication of their responsibility as citizens.

He asked: "Is 2017 the time for a new code of conduct? Is it time for a more socially aware culture — in this, the sport of Jackie Robinson?"

What makes 2017 so special? Well, there's a Republican in the White House, of course, which means the world is on the brink of calamity.

So when Stark pens a piece lamenting the lack of political participation in the league of Jackie Robinson, he isn't curious about why more African-American athletes aren't protesting the destructive role of teachers unions in black communities, or why athletes aren't speaking out about the spike in crime in cities controlled by Democrats.

He is talking about President Donald Trump. If that were not the case, he would have written something along the same lines in 2010, when the nation was just as divided and the issues it faced were just as contentious.

Stark notes, for instance, that there was a "social media storm" when St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler "dared to express personal concern for his wife's Iranian-born family in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban." 

Don't get me wrong. That struggle is real. Yet if Fowler, who has a daughter, had "dared" bring up the rampant misogynistic culture that permeates Iran (and most of the Islamic world) when President Barack Obama was striking a deal with that country, the reaction would have been far more consequential than some random fans telling him to stick to baseball.

If any baseball player had "dared" to bring up the Obama administration's attacks on religious liberty, we'd doubtlessly be immersed in a very different conversation.

So why wasn't 2008 or 2015 the time for a new code of conduct? Because many writers and pundits fail to appreciate that Americans were just as anxious about the presidency of Barack Obama. This is the conceit of Stark's article, and many others.

Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press" points out that baseball led the fight against racial injustice. This is true. Stark writes: "Even after 9/11, when baseball played such a vital role in the healing of America, its most important contribution, Todd says, was just to supply 'the normalcy we all needed every day of the week.'"

Yet, inadvertently (I think), Todd is comparing the lawful, constitutional election of a president who has yet to sign a single piece of consequential legislation with these two great American tragedies.

So while Stark is merely asking questions, Todd believes baseball has "an opportunity to heal the country, because of the political, ethnic and racial diversity in its locker room."

For one thing, baseball players already provide a wonderful example of American civility. They do this by not incessantly talking about politics. Baseball is a distraction from politics.

How many voters are going to change their ideological views because Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox took a leadership position on, well, whatever it is that Todd believes is dividing Americans?

Most voters, I assume, conduct business and relationships with co-workers and family who hold philosophical positions other than their own. Should a cashier at Target or an accountant at H&R Block feel compelled to lecture everyone he or she meets about public policy?

What would our communities look like if everyone were an activist? Insufferable, that's what.

Moreover, the MLB's great diversity reflects not only the bravery of Robinson but also his victory. There will never be another Jackie Robinson. We don't need another Jackie Robinson.

Baseball already proves that rural whites, Hispanic immigrants, African-Americans and Yankees can all live and play on a team, pull together, aspire to greatness and make a vast amount of money in the process.

The ability of diverse people to live peacefully under a free system is the American ideal. Demanding unanimity of opinion is not. In many ways, we still have the former. The latter is what tears us apart.

Perhaps most players realize they've become famous because they can throw and hit, not because they have a position on monetary policy.

I'm a free speech absolutist. If baseball players want to complain about Obamacare repeal, that is certainly their prerogative.

But they should not be surprised if half the fans react negatively because for fans, baseball is an escape. For players, it is a business.

As one MLB official brimming with common sense told ESPN: "Our role is to provide an environment that's politics-free and controversy-free. I just care about what's best for my team. I don't want to risk losing any fan. I want all our fans to support my team. So I don't think I have the right to take a position that would alienate our customers."

Baseball won't change politics, but politics will ruin baseball.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @davidharsanyi, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 