Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi

David Harsanyi: If David Duke Won, Wouldn’t Republicans Have to Vote for Him?

By David Harsanyi | @davidharsanyi | August 1, 2016 | 3:24 p.m.

When David Duke announced last week that he would be running for Senate in Louisiana, GOP Chairman Reince Priebus swiftly sent out a tweet assuring America that the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard’s “hateful bigotry [has] no place in the Republican Party & the RNC will never support his candidacy under any circumstance.”

No major party should ever consider supporting a candidate with a long history of vile bigotry — even if the candidate had a shot at winning the race.

But the argument itself doesn’t really mesh with what Priebus and others have been telling me this election cycle.

What if there were a large field of GOP presidential candidates and, due to a confluence of events, someone like Duke fairly captured the Republican nomination?

Would conservatives cast their votes for him in the general over someone as disagreeable as Hillary Clinton? I mean, you all know how terrible she is!

What if Duke promised to nominate conservative Supreme Court justices? Let’s say he drew up an extensive list of Federalist Society-approved justices who conservatives simply loved? Would they vote for him then?

Republican National Convention spokesman Sean Spicer says no. Please don’t tell me you’re willing to surrender the court to a progressive agenda for a generation.

If you don’t vote for Duke it would be tantamount to abandoning law and order. As pro-Trump Republicans often stress, national elections are a binary choice.

It’s not just about justices, either. Duke would almost certainly build an impenetrable wall along the Mexican border to stop the flow of illegal immigration. Duke would promise to dismantle sanctuary cities.

This would, I’ve been assured, save American lives and livelihoods. Polls show that most Republicans desire a more secure border.

So what if he says some shocking things about Jews and African-Americans from time to time?

Duke would also limit Islamic immigration to keep America safe again. Duke would shut down “unfair” trade agreements with Mexico, China and others — deals that purportedly cost millions of American jobs and destroy our manufacturing base.

Duke might even pull out of the unfair World Trade Organization and punish unpatriotic companies that move their headquarters abroad.

On foreign policy, he would demand that the Baltic states pay up. If not he would leave their fate to the whims of an autocratic Russia.

Duke would rein in American involvement in the Middle East and Asia. Duke opposed the Iraq War, which, according to Trump, makes him one of the leading foreign-policy experts in the nation.

These issues are the main thrust of Trumpism, the positions that rouse the base and distinguish the billionaire from a lily-livered GOP that has failed its constituency for the past 30 years.

You know elitists would simply hate Duke, probably because the Klansman refuses to be constrained by political correctness. And if shunning political correctness is, in and of itself, a position worth celebrating in a candidate, Trump is a mere piker in comparison.

Why not put the resources of the RNC behind someone who can discuss white working-class struggles in even starker terms?

Americans are mad. They are scared. Duke will fight for them.

Let’s also not forget that Duke is not indebted to Wall Street or big donors like Mitt Romney. He does not answer to lobbyists like Jeb Bush. He is not an ordinary politician like Marco Rubio. He does not play by the rules. Shouldn’t this be enough?

Duke also won the primary process fair and square. Wouldn’t Republicans be obligated to support him? Doesn’t the “will of the people” transcend the piddling concerns of the sore losers? Isn’t opposing the will of the majority tantamount to being a traitor to your cause?

According to some of Trump’s greatest allies in the Republican Party, imploring people to vote their conscience is now a “chilling” display of nonconformity. What could possibly be more important than the unification of a political party?

No, I’m not arguing that Trump’s aims and positions are indistinguishable from Duke’s. The Republican nominee has already rebuked Duke “as quick as you can say it.”

If Trump’s positions and disposition please you, feel free to support him. What I am contending is that arguments made by Trump’s Republican allies meant to convince recalcitrant conservatives to vote for him are vacuous logical fallacies.

As a Duke candidacy proves, it’s possible to find people morally reprehensible, even if their views happen to intersect with yours on various issues.

It is possible to sporadically agree with someone and also believe that this person undermines your cause in the long-run.

It is possible to believe that a candidate who confuses vulgarity and fury with political incorrectness will corrode the idealism of your movement and push away voters who might one day see it your way.

It is possible to find candidates from both parties unpalatable at the same time.

Is David Duke preferable to Hillary Clinton? At this point — although I’d be somewhat nervous to hear the polling results — I suspect a large majority of Republicans would contend that he’s not.

If this is true it’s because, to one extent or another, even partisans are forced to make moral calculations about the worthiness of candidates.

In scale, Trump is not David Duke. But let’s stop pretending that an election is always a simple choice.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @davidharsanyi, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 