Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: Obama’s Lawsuit Against North Carolina Isn’t About Civil Rights

By David Harsanyi | @davidharsanyi | May 16, 2016 | 3:21 p.m.

Some of us care little about the debate over public bathrooms. We do, however, care about the ongoing destruction of federalism, individual choice and good-faith debate in America.

One reliable way to quash dissent and force moral codes on others is to liken a cause to that of the 1960s civil rights fight, because every liberal issue is situated somewhere on the great historical arc of "equality" and "justice."

If people stand against even one of these causes -- which were once great, but are increasingly trivial today -- they have, according to the cultural imperialists of the Obama administration, aligned themselves with the Ku Klux Klan. 

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced on Monday that the Department of Justice was filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state of North Carolina, Gov. Pat McCrory, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and the University of North Carolina for passing the "controversial law" (this is the go-to characterization of conservative bills that pass with healthy majorities) requiring transgender people to use public bathrooms matching their birth certificate.

She had this to say:

"This is not the first time that we have seen discriminatory responses to historic moments of progress for our nation. We saw it in the Jim Crow laws that followed the Emancipation Proclamation. We saw it in fierce and widespread resistance to Brown v. Board of Education. And we saw it in the proliferation of state bans on same-sex unions intended to stifle any hope that gay and lesbian Americans might one day be afforded the right to marry."

Likening a spat over biologically segregated male and female bathrooms to the genuinely violent, systematic, state-sponsored and society-wide bigotry that took place in this country for a century is both intellectually and morally corrupt. It's not all a continuum.

Yet, the Obama administration peddles these kinds of risible comparisons for the cause of self-aggrandizement all the time.

For starters, the scale of these events is in no sense comparable. The Jim Crow laws passed by states and localities to enforce racial segregation stripped millions of African-Americans not only of their liberty, but their dignity.

The state punished them for their skin color, and kept them uneducated and poor. They could not escape their situation without more government interference.

The present situation is significantly different and less dire in every possible sense. It is the sort of social problem generally worked out among people in this country without unelected civil rights commissions punishing business owners for thought crimes.

Under North Carolina's law, no coffee shop or big-box store -- any private company -- is stopped from having its own desired bathroom setup. I'm pretty sure most voters don't comprehend this fact through the distorted coverage of this law in the news.

North Carolina and other states have preemptively moved forward creating these kinds to bills to head off the federal government redefining gender. But it's too late.

The fact is, at any point, the government can simply announce that a man can choose to be a woman and vice versa. This announcement would then compel everyone in the country to accept this reality.

Yet there is currently no federal definition of what transgender is, other than self-identification, which can mean anything.

Head of the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Vanita Gupta says: "Transgender men are men...Transgender women are women."

So sayeth Gupta, so sayeth us all -- or else. And now, 323 million people must adhere to the Obama administration's relativistic notions of nature and gender.

In a broader sense, the suit is symbolic of the federal government's eight-year crusade to decimate any semblance of federalism and streamline progressive morality. The administration ignores state laws that conflict with federal policy when it approves of the law, and it sues states when it does not.

States that pass law-enforcement bills that President Obama finds unsatisfactory will see the full force of the Justice Department. Those states with drug-legalization laws and immigration laws he does like have nothing to worry about, even if the laws conflict with federal law.

Whether or not one agrees with these moves in theory -- and I am liberal on drug legalization and immigration -- allowing Washington, D.C. to selectively enforce law conflicts with the kind of republicanism that allows us to be diverse and deal with unique problems locally.

Finally, it takes a special kind of audacity for someone working for President Obama -- who was a pretend opponent of same-sex marriage for years -- to accuse someone who stood against same sex couples' "right to marry" of being a modern-day George Wallace.

Not to mention the fact that Lynch was first appointed by President Bill Clinton, the man who not only signed The Defense of Marriage Act, but admired and learned his politics from real-life segregationists.

Such an indictment just adds a level of absurdity to these scurrilous attacks on people who are making good-faith arguments.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @davidharsanyi, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 