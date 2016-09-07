David J. Kimble Jr. of Santa Maria, 1946-2016

Posted on September 7, 2016 | 6:59 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Beloved David J. Kimble Jr, 70, a longtime resident of Santa Maria, went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sept. 3, 2016. He was blessed to be surrounded by his loving family as he passed and transitioned peacefully.

David was born in Arlington, Va., Feb. 14, 1946, where he went to grade school and high school.

After graduating high school, David was so moved by the song “Taps” that he honorably devoted 26 years to the United States Air Force.

In 1984 David and his family moved to Vandenberg Air Force Base, and he retired in 1990 as master seargent and settled down in Santa Maria.

David was a much-loved educator and loved to teach to all who would stay to listen. If he caught your attention, you’d be there for at least an hour!

He was not shy about talking, though he was so interesting he could hook almost anyone to listen. David was very passionate about making others happy, and it showed because those who stayed to listen would leave his presence happier.

David’s other passions were books, electronics and music. He also enjoyed being Santa Clause and brought so much joy to others each holiday season.

David is blessed to be survived by his wife of 41 years, Patrice L. Kimble. He is also survived by his six younger brothers: Bruce, Michael, Paul, Dennis, Carl and Barry of Virginia; children, Michele Garcia (Albert) of Texas, Timothy P. Kimble of Santa Maria and Jen Kimble of San Luis Obispo; grandchildren Jonathan, Micaela and Kristen; and his great-grandchildren Piper and Roman.

David was preceded in death by his loving parents, Evelyn and David J. Kimble Sr, of Virginia.

A public open-casket viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. His burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love for you to donate to your favorite charity in honor of David J. Kimble Jr.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.