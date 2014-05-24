Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 24, 2014 | 10:05 p.m.

David John Barrios of Santa Barbara, 1952-2014

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

On May 20, 2014, David John Barrios left our world after a hard fight against lymphoma cancer.

David John Barrios was known as Super Dave on the softball diamond and Papa to his adoring grandchildren, and he was known for his friendly smile and luxurious mustache.
Born March 8, 1952, he was a lifelong Santa Barbara local and proud alumnus of Santa Barbara High School. For 40 years he worked at UC Santa Barbara, developing a huge network of beloved friends and where he met his future wife, Sandra. His passions in life were family, fishing and playing softball, where he earned the nickname Super Dave.

Preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Barrios, he is survived by a large, close-knit family including his wife of 32 years, Sandra; children David Barrios (Mari), Jon Barrios (Elizabeth), Gina Barrios-Uribe (Ray), Lashawn Hayes (Michael) and Justyn Barrios; as well as brothers Leonard and Thomas Barrios and sister Eleanor Mora. He was Papa to 12 grandchildren and an extensive extended family, all of whom will miss his warm and friendly smile and luxurious mustache.

His family would like to thank all of the nurses at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital oncology unit.

A Mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., at 10 a.m. Friday, May 30, with a reception at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St., from noon to 4 p.m. All are welcome.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

 

