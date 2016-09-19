David Kent ‘Kenny’ Schiff of Santa Maria, 1956-2016

Posted on September 19, 2016 | 3:55 p.m.

Source: Schiff Family

David Kent “Kenny” Schiff, our “Big Guy,” was born on March 4, 1956, in Ada, Oklahoma, and died on September 13, 2016, in Fontana, California. Kent was a loving and beloved son, brother, father and friend.

As a child, he moved with the family to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he started school. In 1964, the family relocated to Santa Barbara, California, where Kent attended Santa Barbara High School.

Kent was a very creative, out-of-the-box thinker, which led him to have many interesting work experiences, mostly on the Central Coast. These included being the owner of a small seafood brokerage business and being a successful and innovative hair stylist, among other ventures.

Most recently he was a long-haul trucker for Western Express, and he really enjoyed seeing the country from a big-rig cab. As he traveled for the company he was careful to keep in touch with friends and family, including extended family in Colorado and Oklahoma.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends and by Jaxx, his faithful four-footed buddy who still snaps to attention when he hears a large diesel pickup or the growl of a Harley.

A big sports fan, Kent loved the Oklahoma Sooners, the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. He loved watching games and yelling at the television with friends and family. He was an avid softball player and loved playing golf. His language on the course was often as entertaining as his swing.

Recently, Kent was excited to share his 32nd AA birthday cake in Santa Barbara. His family is forever grateful to his AA family, knowing that they were instrumental in giving us extra years with him.

Many friends have benefited from his generosity in giving them time and help when it was needed. Even in death he was generous, serving as a tissue donor.

Kent is survived by his parents, Shirley and Hank Schiff, of Santa Maria, California; a daughter, Heather Schiff, of Crescent, Oklahoma; brothers David Karys-Schiff (and wife Lisa) of Santa Maria; Robert Schiff (and fiancé Janelle) of Santa Barbara; sisters Deborah Greymoon (and husband Larry Thunberg) of Cascade, Colorado; Lynda Schiff of Santa Maria; Leandra Rogers,of Weatherford, Oklahoma; and nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, aunts, uncles and many cousins (Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, New York, Connecticut).

He was predeceased by a father, Dave Davis (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma); loving grandparents, Flora and Snowden Miller (Ada, Oklahoma); Effie and Jack Davis (Ada, Oklahoma); Flora and Arthur Schiff (North Bergen, New Jersey); godparents Sarah and Andy Harrison (Denver, Colorado); and aunts and uncles, a niece, Lily Rose (Florence, Colorado), and a brother-in-law, Kim Rogers (Lone Wolf, Oklahoma).

There will be a family service in Santa Maria. Friends are invited to join the family in celebrating Kent’s life at a memorial gathering at 2 p.m. September 25, 2016, at Santa Barbara’s Skofield Park, Section A. A small memorial time will also be held with family in Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in Kent’s name.