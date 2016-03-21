Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
David Kerr Leads Diabetes Treatment Efforts at Sansum Center

UK-trained doctor serves as director of research and innovation of Santa Barbara research institute

Dr. David Kerr, director of research and innovation at the William Sansum Diabetes Center, wants Santa Barbara to a diabetes-friendly city.
Dr. David Kerr, director of research and innovation at the William Sansum Diabetes Center, wants Santa Barbara to a diabetes-friendly city. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 21, 2016 | 7:34 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This article is the second in a series on diabetes in Santa Barbara County.]

Dr. David Kerr wants Santa Barbara to be the most diabetes-friendly city in the world — or at least in the United States.

It’s not so farfetched, considering Santa Barbara was the first city in the nation to administer insulin to a patient with diabetes.

The date was May 31, 1922, and the research was spearheaded by William Sansum, the namesake for a foundation he subsequently created to cure diabetes — or to at least alleviate some of the problems accompanying the chronic disease.

Kerr joined the William Sansum Diabetes Center as director of research and innovation in 2014. The Scotland native said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity, having heard of Sansum’s groundbreaking reputation.

The William Sansum Diabetes Center, recently renamed from the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, is as cutting edge as ever.

“2016 is a very exciting time for us,” Kerr said. “Much of medicine is around change.”

Kerr is working to create an App to help diabetes patients with follow-up treatment for their condition, which involves elevated levels of glucose in one’s blood.

He’s also helped establish a website with tips for traveling diabetes patients, and started a #GuiltFreeSB campaign, which a dozen local restaurants have signed onto in the last year by pledging to craft more diabetes-friendly menus.

In addition, the center just secured approval to launch a Santa Barbara 1,000 Project, which would involve following 1,000 Latino families over 10 years to study genetics, biology, psychology and behavior using wearable sensors (tracking blood pressure, heart rate, etc.).

As the fastest growing population in the U.S., it makes sense more Latinos would be diagnosed with diabetes, Kerr said.

The problem is researchers aren’t sure why that population is more susceptible.

“It’s not all about bad food and lack of exercise,” Kerr said. “It’s a very difficult condition to live with. People don’t want to live with chronic disease. There’s so much that needs to be done. The status quo is not working.”

In Santa Barbara County, 25,844 people have diabetes, according to 2010 figures in a California Department of Public Health study. The report estimated the cost of treating those patients in the millions.

One in four people in the U.S. over the age of 65 has diabetes, Kerr said. Most have Type 2, which is preventable and has no cure.

In order to combat Type 1 diabetes, which is more common in children, Sansum has partnered with UC Santa Barbara researchers for more than a decade.

Their goal of creating an artificial pancreas — one that creates a normal amount of insulin to right glucose levels — has moved from the lab out into people’s homes.

“It’s really a game changer,” said Eyal Dassau, who collaborated with Sansum as a UCSB researcher until his move last year to Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “Ten years ago, that was a dream.”

Dassau continues his work with Sansum today. He said the center takes research to a new level by combining the skills of engineers and clinicians.

“Sansum will continue to play a role in clinical studies and a significant role in shaping care,” he said.

Kerr said Sansum’s partnerships with UCSB and Westmont College have been instrumental, with the center pulling from academic research and universities benefiting from Sansum fundraising efforts.

Trained in the United Kingdom, Kerr got hooked on diabetes care and research early on.

He hopes young doctors will keep up the enthusiasm and progress.

Ben Schoenberg, who graduated from UCLA last summer with degrees in biology and biomedical research, has definitely caught that bug. He worked as a Sansum intern before coming on as a project coordinator.

“We’re not just a research center,” said Schoenberg, who is in charge of community outreach. “It’s really been kind of eye-opening as to all the opportunities available in medicine.”

Schoenberg wants to be a research-physician in a yet-to-be determined field, although diabetes does speak to him because both his parents have Type 2.

This is the third time Kerr has lived in the U.S., having been a researcher at Yale in the 1990s and an editor of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology in 2010 in the Bay Area.

It was tough leaving his patients in a South England hospital, but Kerr rationalized his reach.

Instead of helping hundreds, he can now help thousands of people living with a disease he calls a “silent killer.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

